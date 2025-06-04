ABU DHABI - Etihad Airways is celebrating the launch of flights to two new destinations in Central Europe – Prague and Warsaw.

On Monday 2nd June, the UAE’s national airline operated its inaugural flight to the enchanting Czech capital Prague, one of 16 new destinations the airline will add this year. On 3rd June, the airline touched down in Warsaw for the first time, adding the vibrant Polish capital to its expanding European network.

"Our new Prague and Warsaw services open doors to countless possibilities," said Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer at Etihad Airways. "These new routes create a bridge between two remarkable regions, connecting travellers from the Middle East to the heart of Central Europe, while offering seamless connections via Abu Dhabi to destinations across the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Indian Subcontinent and Australia.”

Operating on the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, the services feature 28 Business Studios and 262 Economy Smart seats.

To celebrate Etihad’s expanding network, the airline has launched a competition, The Extraordinary Challenge, daring guests to compete in a race to visit 15 of the airline’s new destinations, including Prague and Warsaw, to win five million Etihad Guest miles.