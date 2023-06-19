Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, touched down after its inaugural flight to Lisbon on Sunday, marking the launch of regular services between Abu Dhabi and the Portuguese capital.

Khaleej Times was part of the launch flight (EY63) that took off from Abu Dhabi International Airport. On arrival in Lisbon, the captains waved UAE and Portuguese flags from the cockpit to celebrate the new air link.

Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft will handle the new service comprising three weekly flights on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Sundays. The aircraft will offer 28 seats in business, 262 seats in economy, entertainment systems, in-seat power, and in-flight Wi-Fi connectivity.

Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer, Etihad Airways, said: “As we continue to expand our global network, we’re thrilled to be flying for the first time to Lisbon. We look forward to welcoming guests to visit the historic city of Lisbon while also connecting the people of Portugal with the UAE and destinations across the Middle East, Asia and Australia."

Initially announced as a seasonal route, Etihad Airways has extended the service through to the winter season to make it a year-round operation due to strong travel demand. The regular service Lisbon before the summer vacation will boost the travel sector and give more options to travellers flying to popular this European destination.

To celebrate the first flight, guests on board were offered special menu items including custard tarts, a traditional Portuguese delicacy. All guests were treated to gifts including luxury chocolates by Emirati brand Mirzam in business class and a unique commemorative luggage tag for guests in Economy.

Lisbon was recently voted as the "Leading City Break Destination" and "Leading Seaside Metropolitan Destination" at the 2022 European edition of the World Travel Awards, proving its appeal to holidaymakers. Lisbon is Europe’s second oldest capital city and offers visitors a rich history, picturesque beaches, breathtaking architecture and a vibrant nightlife.

The inaugural flight to Lisbon coincides with the launch of Etihad’s summer season flights to the Greek island of Mykonos which commenced on 16 June and Málaga on 18 June. Guests flying on the inaugural flights to each destination were treated to commerorative gifts from Etihad to mark the occasion.

Tickets to Lisbon, Málaga and Mykonos are now available to book on etihad.com.

