Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, touched down for the first time in Denpasar, Bali, on Wednesday, marking the launch of regular services between Abu Dhabi and the touristic island destination.

The new service operates four times a week, using a state-of-the-art Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner featuring Etihad’s renowned Business Studios and Economy Smart seats.

Arik De, Etihad’s Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer, said, "We are thrilled to add Bali to the growing list of destinations we serve directly from Abu Dhabi. It becomes our second destination in Indonesia, adding to the capital Jakarta. We look forward to connecting our guests from the Middle East, Europe and across our global network with the Indonesian tropical island.”