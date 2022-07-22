ABU DHABI - Etihad Airways today announced the extension of its flights between Abu Dhabi and Zanzibar to 14th January 2023.

The service will continue to be operated at the current schedule of three times weekly until 26th November, when a fourth weekly flight will be introduced for the end of year holidays.

The flights will be operated on modern Airbus A320 aircraft, providing travellers with a range of travel options to the popular Indian Ocean archipelago throughout the week.

Etihad’s seasonal Zanzibar service this year was launched on 17th June and initially scheduled to operate until 18th September before being extended throughout 2022.