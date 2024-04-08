Etihad Airways added the Saudi province of Al Qassim to its growing list of destinations, increasing its total number of Saudi gateways to four.

This move aligns with the company’s objectives to expand its network and enhance connectivity within the Middle East, according to a press release.

Starting on 24 June 2024, Etihad will link Abu Dhabi’s Zayed International Airport directly with Al Qassim’s Prince Naif Bin Abdulaziz International Airport (ELQ) with four weekly flights.

Arik De, Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer at Etihad Airways, said: “This move is aligned with our mission to deliver extraordinary experiences and the opportunity to explore the unique allure of both Abu Dhabi and our new destinations, like Al Qassim."

This new route is created to meet the demands of business travellers seeking new ventures as well as tourists who are looking to explore Saudi Arabia’s historical and cultural wealth.

As of 15 June, Etihad is increasing its service frequency to a number of key destinations, and also starting flights to Antalya and Jaipur which were announced in February.

The latest expansion contributes to an overall 33% surge in Etihad’s total weekly flights, growing from 642 last summer to 855 in 2024.

