Africa's largest ‍carrier ‍Ethiopian Airlines placed an order for ​nine Boeing 787 Dreamliner jets amid growing ⁠demand for long-haul travel, the two ⁠companies said on ‌Tuesday.

Global airlines have been ramping up orders for widebody jets ⁠as international travel demand grows and carriers seek more fuel-efficient aircraft to cope with rising ⁠operating costs and capacity constraints.

Ethiopian ​Airlines plans to use the 787-9 jets to ‍expand its network beyond the 145 ​international destinations it serves currently.

"We will continue to acquire more aircraft and adopt the latest technologies as part of our strategic vision to advance sustainable aviation," CEO Mesfin Tasew said on Tuesday.

It also completed the purchase of ⁠11 737 MAX narrowbody jets. ‌The carrier had committed to purchase these jets during the ‌Dubai ⁠Airshow last year.

