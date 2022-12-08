Empire Aviation Group, the Dubai-based integrated private aviation specialist, has announced the induction of a Boeing Business Jet (BBJ) into its regional managed fleet of business jets.

The leading provider of aircraft management, sales and charter services and CAMO is marking its 15th anniversary at MEBAA 2022 at DWC, Dubai Airshow site.

The BBJ is an ultra-large-cabin, long-range aircraft perfectly suited for business, private, charter, corporate and head-of-state operations.

Over the last 15 years, Empire Aviation has managed aircraft based across the Middle East, Asia and Africa, including business jets from most of the leading aircraft manufacturers, as well as helicopters, seaplanes and air ambulances.

Paras P Dhamecha, Founder and Managing Director of Empire Aviation Group, commented: “Empire Aviation has successfully developed into a reputable and award winning global private aviation service provider to aircraft owners and charter clients, thanks to the team and the support of all our partners. There is no doubt that we have benefitted from Dubai and the UAE’s position as an international aviation hub with world class infrastructure, facilities and regulators. Our journey continues and the exciting addition of the BBJ quite literally adds a new dimension.”

Empire Aviation Group provides all the major services associated with private aviation — aircraft management, aircraft sales, charter and Continuing Airworthiness Management Organization (CAMO).

