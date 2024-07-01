DUBAI - Emirates today unveiled the first cities on its network to be served with its newest Boeing 777 cabin interiors.

The airline plans to introduce its refurbished B777s to Geneva, Tokyo Haneda and Brussels, offering customers more opportunities to experience the airline’s signature Premium Economy on this aircraft, and for the first time Emirates’ next generation Business Class seats, set in a new 1-2-1 configuration.

Adnan Kazim, Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer, Emirates Airline, said, “With the addition of the newly retrofitted Boeing 777s to our fleet, we’re capturing the opportunity to introduce our highly acclaimed products like Premium Economy to more cities already served by this aircraft type in our network, in addition to more seating variety in four classes.”

The first upgraded Emirates Boeing 777 products will operate on the following services: EK 83/84 to and from Geneva starting 11th August; EK 312/313 to and from Tokyo Haneda beginning 1st September; and EK 183/184 to and from Brussels commencing 11th September.

In total, 81 Boeing 777s will be refurbished as part of Emirates’ investment in its retrofit programme, and more destinations to be served with the airline’s latest products will be announced over the course of the next few months.

Emirates currently operates its refurbished A380 aircraft fitted with Premium Economy to New York JFK, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Houston, London Heathrow, Sydney, Auckland, Christchurch, Melbourne, Singapore, Mumbai, Bangalore, Sao Paulo, Tokyo Narita, Osaka and Dubai.

The airline aims to serve over 36 cities with Premium Economy by February 2025.