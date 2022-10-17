Dubai - Emirates’ Taipei-Dubai route is scheduled to go daily from November 6, following the conclusion of Taiwan’s reopening plan with the termination of its mandatory Covid-19 quarantine restrictions for arrivals.

Operated by a Boeing 777 aircraft, Emirates’ flight EK366 from Dubai departs at 02:50hrs and arrives in Taipei at 14:45hrs. The return flight EK367 from Taipei departs at 22:45hrs and arrives in Dubai at 4:35hrs the next day. All times are local.

The additional frequencies will provide Emirates’ passengers increased connectivity and options to and from Taiwan, to help meet the air travel needs for both business and leisure. Travellers who are eligible can travel to Taiwan visa-free, and all inbound passengers are advised to undergo a 7-day self-health monitoring. Travellers are encouraged to check the latest entry requirements.

Emirates commenced non-stop daily flights to Taipei in 2014, operated by a Boeing 777 aircraft. The Dubai-Taipei route was later upgraded with a daily two-class A380 service in 2016. The airline has established a solid partnership with the market which is underpinned by its contributions to the local community and air cargo transportation during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The return of Emirates’ operations to Taipei from the current 4 weekly to daily flights demonstrates the airline’s commitment to aid the market’s travel and tourism recovery, and help drive inbound traffic by connecting travellers from over 130 destinations in its global network to the cosmopolitan city.

Travel recovery in Asia has gained momentum over the past few months as many countries have relaxed their entry restrictions in an effort to revive their local tourism sectors and return to business as usual.

In line with this positive trajectory, Emirates has been increasing capacity to some of its most popular Asian destinations to help meet the pent-up and growing air travel demand, including operating additional frequencies to Singapore and Guangzhou, deploying its flagship A380 to Seoul as well as introducing its signature First Class product on the Manila-Dubai route, operated by a Boeing 777 aircraft. In addition, Emirates plans to upgrade its Narita-Dubai route with its flagship A380 from November 15.

