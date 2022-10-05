Dubai's long-haul operator Emirates Airline has reshuffled its commercial team as it continues to rebuild its global network amid rising travel demand and easing COVID-19 restrictions.

The latest reshuffle of managers is for key markets, including the Middle East, West Asia and Europe.

It will see 11 "seasoned UAE nationals positioned in vital markets, where they are expected to "drive growth and develop new strategies", the airline said in a statement on Wednesday.

"They will be responsible for strengthening Emirates' partnerships and footprint in their assigned markets," the airline said.

Effective November 2, the following changes will occur in the Emirates Commercial team:

Thani Al Ansari: Currently Manager for Kuwait and Iraq, will become Manager for Ireland

Khalid Al Zarooni: Currently Manager for Greece and Albania, will become Manager for Kuwait and Iraq

Ibrahim Ghanim: Currently Manager for Egypt and Libya, will become Manager for Greece and Albania

Abdalla Al Zamani: Currently Manager for Indonesia, will become Manager for Egypt and Libya

Mohammad Al Attar: Currently Manager for Malaysia, will become Manager for Indonesia

Saeed Mubarak: Currently Manager for Tunis, will become Manager for Malaysia

Almurr Al Marri: Currently Commercial Support Manager for India, will become Manager for Tunis

Mohammed Alwahedi: Currently Manager for Vietnam, will become Manager for Thailand

Marwan Al Marri: Currently District Manager for Riyadh, will become Manager for Vietnam

Wahid Albalooshi: Currently Regional Manager for Pakistan, will become District Manager for Riyadh

Salem Al Mana: Currently Commercial Support Manager in Indonesia, will become Regional Manager for Pakistan

Vikram Arora: Currently Country Manager for Afghanistan, will become Commercial Business Analysis Manager based in Dubai

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Daniel Luiz)

