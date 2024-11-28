DUBAI: Emirates has taken delivery of its first A350-900 aircraft, marking an important step in Emirates' fleet growth strategy. It marks the long-standing partnership between Emirates and Airbus which is built on innovation, efficiency and operational excellence. The A350 is set to enhance Emirates’ medium and long-haul operations beyond the airline’s existing network.

Emirates has ordered a total of 65 A350-900s as part of the airline’s’ broader plans to support Dubai’s’ Economic Agenda, which aims to add 400 cities to Dubai’s foreign trade map over the next decade. The A350 will play a vital role in establishing the newly announced Dubai World Central (DWC) mega hub, further strengthening Dubai’s position as a global aviation leader.

Emirates A350-900 will feature three spacious and comfortable cabin classes, accommodating 312 passengers (32 business, 21 premium economy and 259 spacious economy class seats). Emirates will also be the first airline in the Middle-East to introduce Airbus' new HBCplus satcom connectivity solution, offering seamless, high-speed global connectivity.