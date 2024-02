Emirates Airlines will not buy Rolls-Royce's Trent XWB-97 jet engines until it is convinced that they are durable, Emirates President Tim Clark said on Thursday.

After previous concerns from Clark, Rolls-Royce had said last year that it was taking steps to improve the durability of the engines.

(Reporting by Joanna Plucinska, writing by Muvija M; Editing by Sachin Ravikumar)