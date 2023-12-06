Some passengers and crew members sustained injuries when an Emirates flight from Perth to Dubai experienced severe turbulence on Monday. However, the Emirates flight EK421 continued its journey and landed safely at the Dubai International (DXB) airport.

“We can confirm that flight EK421 from Perth to Dubai on December 4, 2023, briefly encountered unexpected turbulence mid-flight. This, unfortunately, resulted in a small number of crew members and passengers on the flight sustaining injuries. The flight continued to Dubai and landed at 4:45am local time,” an Emirates spokesperson said in a statement to Khaleej Times.

Emirates spokesperson said the trained crew and volunteers provided the passengers with medical assistance during the flight through a satellite link. Upon landing at DXB, passengers were provided with the additional support required.

“While onboard, those injured were assessed and assisted by our crew and medically-trained volunteers, with additional medical support provided via satellite link. The flight was met by medical services on landing, and Emirates has also deployed its care team to ensure the injured passengers and crew are provided with all possible support,” the spokesperson said.

Before takeoff, airlines worldwide advise passengers to keep their belts fastened throughout the flight so that they’re not harmed in turbulence.

According to the US National Transportation Safety Board’s Safety Research Report 2021, being seated with the seat belt fastened is the most effective way to prevent a turbulence-related injury.

