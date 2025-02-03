Dubai carrier Emirates is celebrating the opening of its new lounge at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport, Satellite 1 Terminal (SAT-1).

The newly relocated and refurbished lounge in the airport's latest terminal sets a new standard for premium travel, offering Emirates customers an enhanced ground experience that matches the sophistication of their journey.

With the $5 million refurbishment, the lounge now spans 1,454 sq m. With the capacity for 250 guests, it can comfortably accommodate all premium passengers travelling on two simultaneous A380 departures.

The expanded lounge in Bangkok now stands as the largest international lounge facility beyond the airline’s home market, it stated.

Bangkok is also Emirates’ second largest destination with First and Business Class seat capacity, highlighting the route’s popularity and strong demand for premium travel, it stated.

With this move, Emirates has become one of the first airlines to move to the SAT-1 Terminal, which offers modern and convenient facilities for customers flying on any one of the airline’s six daily flights from Bangkok.

The airline currently operates 41 airport lounges worldwide, including seven at Dubai International Airport and 34 across its global network. The airline also offers eligible customers access to partner lounges in select destinations.

According to Emirates, the airline's First and Business Class passengers as well as Skywards members can look forward to pre-flight rest and relaxation with upscale furnishings in the signature Emirates style, elegant dining options and serene ambiance.

The lounge also offers a range of amenities, including shower spas, complimentary Wi-Fi as well a rich food and beverage selection that incorporates local and international dishes, as well as classic Thai desserts.

This year, Emirates will be celebrating 35 years of service to Thailand, and over the years the airline has doubled down on its commitment to growing tourism and business to the key Southeast Asia travel hub, said the statement.

The airline operates five daily flights between Dubai and Bangkok, using a mix of Airbus A380s and Boeing 777s, as well as double daily flights to Phuket and a daily non-stop service between Bangkok and Hong Kong, it added.-TradeArabia News Service

