ANTANANARIVO - Emirates, the world's largest international airline, has made its inaugural landing in Antananarivo, Madagascar.

The arrival of flight EK707 was marked with a water cannon salute at Ivato International Airport, followed by an event attended by VIPs, government officials, industry guests, and media.

The Emirates delegation, led by Adnan Kazim, Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer, was welcomed by Andry Rajoelina, President of the Republic of Madagascar, and the First Lady. The delegation also included Adil Al Ghaith, Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations, Gulf, Middle East and Central Asia; Badr Abbas, Divisional Senior Vice President of Emirates SkyCargo; and Sami Aqil Abdullah, Senior Vice President of Emirates Airport Services Outstation and Business Support, along with international media representatives.

To strengthen ties between the UAE and Madagascar, the inaugural flight was also joined by Mohammad Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers; Jamal Al Hai, Deputy CEO of Dubai Airports; Major-General Talal Ahmed Al Shangeti, Assistant Director-General of the Airport Passport Sector; Buti Qurwash, Senior Vice President of Safety and Security at Dubai Airports; Rabie Atieh, CEO of Transguard Group; and Abid Hamza, CEO of Fast Logistics.

Andry Rajoelina, President of the Republic of Madagascar, stated, "In just four months, through shared determination and hard work, we have successfully launched this long-awaited inaugural flight between Dubai and Antananarivo with Emirates. This is a historic moment for Madagascar, and I am convinced it will act as a catalyst for tourism and economic development in our country. Madagascar opens its skies to Emirates, and through Emirates, Madagascar opens itself to the world. Together, let’s continue to dream, build, and grow for the good of our nation.”

Commenting on the start of operations, Adnan Kazim said, "Madagascar is an exciting new destination on our global network, offering natural wonders, diverse wildlife, and a rich, vibrant culture. As the Malagasy government aims to attract one million tourists by 2028, we are proud to support this vision by enhancing connectivity and premium travel options, encouraging more international travellers to discover the island."