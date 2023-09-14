UAE residents will now have greater connectivity across the Maldives archipelago with Emirates establishing an interline agreement with the country’s flag carrier.

The Dubai-based airline has announced a partnership with Maldivian, which will enable Emirates customers to access 16 popular holiday destinations in the country, beyond Malé. The agreement follows on from last year’s signing of a MoU between the two airlines, to explore opportunities for mutual cooperation.

The interline agreement will allow Emirates customers to travel to various points of the Maldivian archipelago from September 15, utilising both carriers’ services and networks on a single ticket, with a connection via the Velana International Airport in the North Malé atoll.

Emirates customers will be able to fly to airports in a selection of the atolls, including Dharavandhoo Island, Faresmathoda Airport, Funadhoo Airport, Fuvahmulak Island Airport, Gan Island International, Kooddoo Island, Hanimaadhoo Island Airport, Kulhudhuffushi Airport, Hoarafushi Airport, Kaadedhdhoo Island Airport, Kadhdhoo Island, Madivaru Airport, Maafaru International Airport, Maavarulu Airport, Thimarafushi Airport, and Ifuru.

Emirates has further stated that more benefits and conveniences will be added at a later stage to enhance the customer experience when travelling to the Maldives.

Maldives is a popular holiday destination for travellers from the UAE, with Emirates operating 28 flights a week between Dubai and Malé, while also providing greater connectivity to holidaymakers from eastern markets such as India and China.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Daniel Luiz)

bindu.rai@lseg.com