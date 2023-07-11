The A380, the world's largest passenger jet, might be the aircraft fliers associate most with Emirates Airline, but the Dubai-based airline is moving to the other end of the scale with regional charter flights using a four-passenger twin engine Phenom 100.

Customers will be able to fly to GCC destinations inside and outside the Emirates network from Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC), taking one checked-in bag weighing up to 15kg and one piece of carry-on luggage.

The airline said it would offer “quick turnarounds to points in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman and within the UAE subject to prevailing operating conditions”.

“The services offer discerning travellers with busy schedules privacy and a high level of flexibility, with a hassle-free ground experience,” it said in a statement.

