The Dubai-based carrier Emirates has extended its codeshare partnership with Air Canada to connect 11 of Canada’s domestic points through Montreal.

Customers will now be able to travel between 11 cities in Canada and connect with the Emirates international network through Montreal on a single ticket. The cities include Halifax, Edmonton, Ottawa and Calgary.

Emirates launched its services to Montreal in July, offering seven weekly flights on its Boeing 777 aircraft. The airline also connects Dubai with Toronto through daily services aboard the A380.

The expanded network of Canadian points in the codeshare partnership also includes an additional 69 points accessible from the gateway, on an interline basis.

