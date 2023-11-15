Saudi Arabia - Egis, a global player in the consulting and construction engineering sector, said it has entered into an agreement with Nera, Saudi Arabia's Air Navigation Services (SANS), to collaborate on business development and service delivery in the aviation sector across the kingdom.

Established by SANS earlier this year, Nera is a Saudi company with a mission to symbolize and steer a revolutionary era in the development of aviation in the Middle East and throughout the world.

Nera provides technical and operational solutions to the aviation and navigation industries in order to increase operational effectiveness while adhering to the high standards for safety set by relevant international organizations.

It is anticipated that Nera will become a leading technology company, as well as a global leader in providing operational and innovative solutions and services in the aviation and air navigation sectors.

Following its deal with Nera at the Dubai Airshow yesterday (November 13), the international engineering firm will provide specialised expertise and know-how in Air Traffic Management (ATM), airport development, design, operation, and maintenance in the Middle East as well as around the world.

Egis and Nera will work together to develop a list of projects on which they may collaborate. While Egis has decades-long experience and expertise in aviation engineering, airport operation, and integration of turnkey system solutions, Nera, through its close partnership with SANS and with an existing portfolio of ATM tools and services, is well-placed to provide specialized expertise and know-how in project management, ATM, and related services, as well as system operation and maintenance.

Egis and Nera believe that together, they can bring added value to clients across the areas of consulting, engineering, project management, and operations.

"Saudi Arabia’s National Tourism Strategy aims to attract 100 million visitors by 2030, as well as increase the tourism sector’s contribution to gross domestic product to more than 10 percent," stated Thanos Deriziotis, Aviation Director, Middle East & South Asia at Egis.

"A high-performing aviation sector will be key to achieving these ambitions, and this means collaborating and innovating to ensure we not only achieve safe growth, but also target long-term environmental sustainability“, he added.

For more than 50 years, Egis said it has provided end-to-end services to the aviation industry on a global scale. With a prominent presence in Saudi Arabia, Egis’ contribution to the growth of the Saudi aviation industry has always been one of the group’s main strengths.

Egis is currently providing services to several airports in Riyadh, Dammam, Jeddah, AlUla, and Amaala, and has also recently signed a three-year contract with Matarat to provide consulting services to 26 airports around Saudi Arabia, it added.

