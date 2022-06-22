Dubai-based Emirates has announced that it will increase frequencies and start daily services to Mexico City via Barcelona from June 23.

Boosting its frequency from six times weekly to daily flights, the airline will now increase its average capacity and offer around 2,000 seats per week to and from the Mexican capital.

Emirates flight EK255 will depart Dubai at 03:25hrs, arriving in Barcelona at 08:35hrs before departing again at 10:50hrs and arriving into Mexico City at 16:05 the same day.

On its return leg, Emirates flight EK 256 will depart Mexico City at 19:40 hrs, arriving in Barcelona at 13:45hrs the next day.

EK256 will depart once again from Barcelona the same day at 15:30hrs bound for Dubai where it will arrive at 00:15 hrs the next day (all times are local).

Travellers can cover three destinations in one trip with this linked service. Citizens from Mexico, Spain and the UAE only need their passports to enjoy visa-free travel to each country.

The Dubai-Barcelona-Mexico route is operated with a two-class Emirates Boeing 777-200LR offering 38 Business Class seats in a 2-2-2 configuration and 264 seats in Economy Class.

