Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Monday launched direct flights from Dubai to Skardu, offering UAE residents a winter escape that’s just three-and-half hours away.

The flight departs from Dubai International Airport Terminal 1 to Skardu on Saturdays and returns on Tuesdays, making it the perfect weekend getaway for residents.

Khaleej Times was part of the inaugural flight which took off on Monday, August 14, at 4.15am from Dubai.

As soon as the aircraft flew past Islamabad, the sky was clear and we were treated to one-of-a-kind experience as we saw the Himalayas, Karakoram and Hindu Kush in all its glory. Our pilot doled out useful information as we flew past snow-capped Nanga Parbat, Rakaposhi and other peaks that stood tall and well over the clouds.

Upon landing in Skardu on Monday, we were welcomed by cool pleasant air with temperature in the mid-20s. The calm and quiet town of Skardu is a complete contrast to the fast-paced life of cities like Dubai.

Located at 2,500 metres (8,200 feet) above sea level, the city is home to lakes, waterfalls and even a fort. Among the most popular attractions are the Deosai National Park, Upper Kachura Lake, Manthokha Waterfalls and Kharpocho Fort. The city is also dotted with some quality hotels, including the Shangrila Resort.

With snow-capped mountains and temperatures touching -20°C during the winter, Skardu is one of the closest destinations for UAE residents to travel looking for cooler climes.

Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan's ambassador to UAE, this flight will be a game changer because Pakistan has great potential in tourism.

“This is just the beginning. We have scenic beauty, hospitable people and most delicious cuisines. We will soon have 3-4 flights to Skardu and Pakistan will emerge as a major tourist destination. I have suggested operating flights from UAE to Gilgit and Chitral also, but the challenge is that the runways are not that big. So I have suggested to upgrade runways and make them bigger where widebody aircraft can land,” Tirmizi told Khaleej Times during an interview on the occasion of the first-ever international flight to Skardu.

He further added that Pakistan gets a lot of tourists from the UAE, but the majority of them are Pakistanis.

“We are encouraging and trying to woo other nationalities also to visit Pakistan and numbers are increasing. We see a good number of tourists from the Philippines, Sri Lanka and other countries. In addition, we are also trying to make tourist visas easier in order to attract a greater number of people,” said the ambassador.

Aasim Imtiaz, regional manager for UAE, PIA, said the national carrier has deployed Airbus 320 with a capacity of 170 people.

“Initial response is very good with more the 60 per cent occupancy. The majority of the travellers are Pakistanis but there are definitely foreign nationals who are travelling to explore the beautiful Gilgit Baltistan area, which is famous for its mountains and greenery,” said Imtiaz.

He pointed out that they are in talks with Pakistan Hotel Federation for attracting more tourists from UAE and Dubai to Skardu and neighbouring areas.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).