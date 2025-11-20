DUBAI: Alex Youngs, Vice President- Marketing in StandardAero, has revealed the company’s strategic direction to strengthen its partnership ecosystem and expand cooperation in the UAE and the Middle East, describing the region as one of the world’s most important and fastest-growing markets, particularly in the civil, military and business aviation sectors.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the Dubai Airshow 2025, Youngs said the company is continually seeking genuine opportunities to establish new partnerships in the region that enhance its ability to provide services and direct technical support to local customers, similar to a recently concluded operational partnership model in Indonesia.

He noted that the company’s growing focus on the region is supported by its significant expansion, with business volumes rising from around $1 billion less than two decades ago to more than $5 billion today.

Although StandardAero currently has no direct operational facilities in the UAE or the wider Middle East, he said it maintains extensive strategic contracts and partnerships with airlines and the defence sector in key Gulf countries, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.