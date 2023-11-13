Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh Air announced its second livery at the Dubai Airshow, a pearl-white aircraft with a purple tail, which was digitally unveiled at the event.

CEO Tony Douglas also revealed the airline had tied up with EV manufacturer Lucid Group, in a bid to expand its footprint in the sustainable space.

“Who would have launched a car partnership at an airshow?” asked Douglas, adding: “It’s Riyadh Air, of course.”

Two Lucid EVs, with Riyadh Air livery were parked on the tarmac, under the shadow of the Saudi Arabian start-up, which has big plans to conquer the skies once it launches in 2025.

Douglas said the second livery clearly showed the ambition of Riyadh Air as one of the biggest launches in the aviation space in recent times. Asked why the new livery wasn’t front and centre at the event, and Douglas replied: “We launched it digitally because the airline didn’t want to strip paint off its current aircraft. We are a digital first company and it made sense to follow through with this launch.”

All eyes are on Riyadh Air, which is widely speculated to announce another major aircraft order, this time for narrowbody planes following its 39 Boeing 787 order.

