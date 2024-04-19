Dubai Airports announced that it is temporarily limiting the number of arriving flights from 12:00 on 19th April for 48 hours.

In a statement, Dubai Airports said, “Dubai Airports is endeavouring to do its best to support passengers at Dubai International (DXB) impacted by travel delays due to the recent unprecedented weather conditions the UAE experienced. However, due to the ongoing disruption, and to assist the effectiveness of recovery, DXB is temporarily limiting the number of inbound flights from 12:00 pm, 19th April for 48 hours. Departures will continue to operate."