Dubai Airports is gearing up to welcome an estimated 65,000 visitors to the upcoming COP28 conference. Preparations for the event, which will be held from 30th November to 12th December 2023, began in March and have involved the formation of several committees to ensure a smooth and seamless experience for all attendees.

“We are fully prepared to welcome COP28 guests,” said Essa Al Shamsi, Senior Vice President of Terminal Operations at Dubai Airports. “All of these steps have been taken in cooperation with our strategic partners within the airport community.”

In an interview with the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Al Shamsi also mentioned the establishment of a control centre to monitor operations at Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC) to facilitate air traffic flow and related activities during and after the conference.

He explained that the measures included setting up desks to welcome conference guests manned by volunteers to answer guests' questions, distribute brochures, and provide information about the event. In addition, the frontline workforce at both airports has been reinforced to facilitate movement at all service points, ensuring a smooth and easy experience for all our guests throughout the conference and beyond.

He affirmed that Dubai Airports are fully prepared to handle the current seasonal peak, which is expected to be historic. He highlighted the airport's readiness, thanks to its advanced infrastructure and operational efficiency, which utilise the latest technologies and qualified human resources to manage such periods.

These preparations to welcome state guests during the COP28 period are attributed to the exceptional global nature of this event.

"As the main gateway to the country, these preparations have come to confirm the complete readiness that reflects Dubai's image as a modern global city," he remarked.

Al Shamsi stated that Dubai Airports adopt a comprehensive approach to ensure the success of all major events by providing world-class services to welcome and assist Dubai's guests, ensuring that all teams work continuously to guarantee the smoothness of every journey, ensuring an exceptional experience for every traveller.

Al Shamsi noted that Dubai Airports conduct periodic assessments of plans to ensure the airport's readiness to receive visitors, especially since the conference coincides with the peak travel season at Dubai International Airport.

It is worth mentioning that Dubai Airports expect an active and exceptional movement during the current year, having recently adjusted the passenger traffic forecasts for this year to reach 86.5 million passengers compared to the previous forecast of 83.6 million.