Doha's Hamad International Airport has been ranked second in the Asia-Pacific and Middle East Region for total connectivity, according to the latest Airports Council International (ACI) Asia-Pacific and Middle East (ACI APAC & MID) Airport Connectivity Index 2023.

This accomplishment underscores Hamad International Airport's commitment to providing exceptional connectivity for travellers worldwide. As one of the fastest-growing aviation markets concerning air connectivity relative to its population, the airport plays a pivotal role in nurturing global connections, a statement said.

Developed in partnership with PwC, the ACI APAC & MID Airport Connectivity Report measures passengers’ ability to access global air transport network, capturing both direct and indirect routes also factoring in quality of the service of each connection, such as destination choice, service frequency, onward connectivity, price, contributing to the passenger experience. The report was announced at the launch of the ACI APAC & MID Middle East office in Riyadh.

Commenting on the achievement, Chief Operating Officer at Hamad International Airport Badr Mohammed Al Meer, said: "The findings of the report further validates Hamad International Airport’s investment towards expanding its capacity through its multi-phased airport expansion project, which enables future growth and further connectivity building. This ultimately boosts local and global tourism and the aviation industry as a whole.”

Stefano Baronci, Director General, ACI Asia-Pacific and Middle East (ACI APAC & MID) said: “Congratulations to Hamad Airport for its consistent efforts to enhance its air connectivity network. This serves as a testament to Hamad Airport's unwavering dedication to delivering a broader air connectivity, connecting people and places globally.”

Regarding its airline network, Hamad International Airport now impressively connects to over 170 destinations, cementing Qatar's reputation as the ultimate travel and sporting destination.

