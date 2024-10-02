Delta Air Lines said on Wednesday it has signed a codeshare agreement with the flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, which would allow greater connectivity between the United States and the Middle East.

Under this agreement, which allows airlines to sell seats on each other's flights, Delta customers will gain access to nine destinations in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East. Saudia Airlines flyers will gain access to 12 destinations in the U.S.

Saudia and Delta will start selling codeshare itineraries after receiving all government approvals.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)