DC Aviation Al-Futtaim (DCAF) has made available a wide range of business jets for charter to provide a time-saving and comfortable experience for fans heading to Doha for the FIFA Football World Cup.

Besides the common aircraft in the midsize to large category, DCAF has also added the first Pilatus PC-12 available for charter in the Middle East’s to its fleet which also includes two Challenger 604’s.

The single-engine turboprop PC-12 aircraft is operated by two pilots and can seat up to six guests. The aircraft is perfectly suited for short-haul connectivity between 1-2 hours and can comfortably connect cities in the GCC from Dubai such as Doha, Riyadh, Manama, Muscat, Kuwait City and more.

Challenger 604

The Challenger 604’s on the DCAF charter fleet have room for 9 or 12 passengers and provides a range of 7,551 km (4,077nm) and a long-range cruise speed of 787 km/h.

Paul James, Director of Sales at DC Aviation Al-Futtaim, said: “The PC-12 has proven itself as a versatile and cost-effective business aircraft and we are extremely pleased to add it to our charter fleet ahead of what is going to be a very busy period. In addition to our existing Challenger 604s, we can accommodate fans of varying group sizes looking to travel with the utmost convenience.

“Our facility also offers the shortest distance from drop-off to the aircraft with customs and immigration to security checks performed within the comforts of the FBO, fans will be able to board their flight within minutes,” he added.

Charter enquiries

DCAF has seen its charter enquiries increase 22% month-on-month (September to October 2022) and this trend has continued in the first week of November. Besides Dubai, most enquiries are coming from the UK, Europe and US.

DCAF’s charter flights can accommodate varying group sizes from individuals, families, groups of friends or corporates looking to entertain their VVIP clients and partners and arrive in Doha for the matches in style.

Adding to the memorable experience is the 1,300 sqm of exclusive lounge area offering fans the highest levels of comfort and privacy, spacious conference room, shower areas and more.

