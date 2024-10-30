Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) reported its financial results for the nine months ending on 30th September, 2024, logging US$310.8 million in net profit, a year-on-year (YoY) increase of $110.2 million or 54.9 percent.

Meanwhile, profit before tax settled at $326.6 million for the same period, compared to $207.5 million last year.

Total revenue was $1.017 billion for the nine months, a YoY increase of $27.9 million, or 2.8 percent, while operating profit before exceptional items was $512.1 million, an increase of $47.6 million or 10.2 percent.

Total assets hit $12.771 billion in the first nine months, compared to $12,262.5 million in the same period last year.

Other highlights include agreements to acquire 23 aircraft valued at approximately $1.1 billion, with 91 percent of these as narrow-body models and 86 percent as next-generation technology aircraft. The company reported a total of 47 aircraft acquired, divided between 11 owned and 36 managed. Aircraft sales matched acquisitions, totalling 47 (16 owned and 31 managed), with 103 lease agreements, extensions, and amendments signed (85 owned, 18 managed).

Firoz Tarapore, Chief Executive Officer of DAE, stated, “Profit before tax rose by 57 percent (13 percent before exceptional items) on revenue growth of 3 percent, resulting in pre-tax profitability margins of 23 percent and pre-tax return-on-equity of 11 percent. We continue to manage our balance sheet prudently with our liquidity and capital adequacy metrics remaining exceptionally strong. We ended the quarter with $4.0 billion in liquidity and a Liquidity Coverage Ratio of 335 percent. Leverage, as measured by net debt-to-equity, improved to 2.45x from 2.53x at year-end 2023.

"DAE Engineering’s revenue increased YoY by 35 percent to $131 million, and profitability increased by 128 percent to $27.6 million. The development of additional state-of-the-art hangar capacity at our facility in Amman, Jordan remains on track, with our aim to have an additional five hangar lines in operation by the end of 2024.”