British Airways has celebrated the launch of its new lounge design concept with the opening of a lounge at Dubai International Airport, marking a significant change in the airline’s premium offering.

Working in partnership with global architecture and design firm Gensler, the opening debuts the flag carrier’s new design concept that will serve as the vision for future lounge developments.

Calum Laming, British Airways’ Chief Customer Officer, said: “We’re thrilled to be unveiling our new design concept with the new lounge in Dubai, alongside Miami that also opened very recently. These unique spaces have been created with our customers in mind and are the next step in our extensive lounge transformation plan. Whether they’re looking to relax, dine, work or enjoy a drink at the fully staffed bar, there’s something for everyone.

“We’re proud to bring our brand to life in these spaces, having blended our British originality with each destination’s unique character. This approach has allowed us to make the most of brilliant talents from around the world. We’re grateful to all the teams, both within British Airways and our partners, who’ve helped make our vision a reality. We are incredibly excited to welcome our customers to this new lounge.”

Rooted in hospitality, the new design concept establishes a cohesive architectural identity that connects British Airways lounges worldwide.

Drawing inspiration from the airline’s heritage and the character of each destination, the spaces are designed to feel welcoming, intuitive, and restorative, creating moments of calm, connection, and delight for customers wherever their journey takes them.

Reflecting the airline’s playful side, ‘look-up’ moments feature across British Airways’ lounges, adding a touch of surprise to the experience. In Dubai, for example, the chandelier is framed by a mirrored ceiling in the main dining area, with the iconic British Airways speedmarque embedded above.

Located in Terminal 1 at Dubai International Airport and spanning nearly 5,800 sqft, the new space offers customers an elevated experience that blends contemporary British design and the rich spirit of the UAE.

Brought to life by local contractor Al Tayer Stocks, the new space nods to traditional Middle Eastern style, featuring sweeping arches, patterned metal panelling, and mirrored walls that have taken inspiration from local architecture.

A full-service bar acts as a focal point of the space as part of the new design concept.

Customers are welcomed by a framed entrance leading into a space that balances warm hospitality and exclusivity.

Artisanal finishes such as fluted marble, antique mirrored ceilings, and bespoke detailing create an inviting and sophisticated space.

Lighting and mirrors are used throughout to reflect light, bringing a sense of openness to the space.

Washrooms feature locally sourced geometric tiles, while seating incorporates British heritage fabrics, adding character and comfort.

The lounge has a dedicated self-serving dining area offering a range of options including an Arabic breakfast, mezze selection, cakes, and cheeseboard.

Coffee Planet, a UAE-founded coffee brand renowned for its premium Arabica beans, is available along with Birchall, the airline’s new global British tea partner.

Customers travelling in First can also enjoy top notch service in the exclusive Concorde Dining Room, accessible via a dedicated entrance.

The à la carte menu features Middle Eastern signature dishes such as Arabic mezze and sweet dessert, Umm Ali, and British Original favourites including the famous Concorde Wagyu burger and Scottish smoked salmon.

Ashley Dowell, Design Director, Senior Associate at Gensler, said: “We are honoured to have partnered with British Airways to carve the path for the global lounge concept being introduced around the world. Hospitality driven and inspired by the heritage of British Airways, combined with the rich vibrancy of each location, the lounges will reflect a global journey framed through a British lens. Welcoming, intuitive and bold, the new lounges offer a surprising retreat for travellers to relax, work and socialise in the midst of their travels.”

