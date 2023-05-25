British Airways has unveiled its next Avios-Only flights including Las Palmas, Lanzarote, Barcelona, Nice and Tenerife, opening up hundreds of additional reward seats over the 2024 Easter period.

The first Avios-Only flights were revealed last month, on which 100% of the seats are exclusively available to Executive Club Members as Reward Seats. The first two, to Sharm El Sheikh in November 2023 and Geneva in February 2024, were both snapped up by Members in less than 24 hours.

Following the success, British Airways has opened five more return journeys that will operate as Avios-Only flights in 2023 and 2024. Members will have the opportunity to travel on both Avios-Only flights or combine them with other available travel dates.

Reward Seats are those that can be purchased using Avios at static rates. British Airways guarantees a minimum of 12 and 14 Reward Seats on all other short and long-haul flights respectively as standard, whereas Avios-Only flights mean that every seat is available to purchase using Avios. Members booking the Avios-Only flight can do so in any cabin as they normally would through ba.com.

Customers with British Airways American Express Credit Cards will also be able to use their Companion Vouchers on the Avios-Only flights, entitling them to a second seat for just the taxes and charges, or half the amount of Avios.

