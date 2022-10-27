Bahrain’s national carrier Gulf Air has named Captain Waleed Al Alawi as the chief executive officer (CEO).

Al Alawi started his aviation career more than four decades ago. He first joined Gulf Air in 1980 as a cadet pilot and later progressed to training captain. He had also worked with Bahrain Royal Flight for 18 years.

He’s recently been appointed deputy CEO and acting CEO of the airline. He’s been credited for rolling out and executing the airline’s “boutique strategy”, which was launched in 2018.

“We are confident that his knowledge and experience will take the company to newer heights,” said Zayed Alzayani, Minister of Industry and Commerce and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Gulf Air.

(Reporting by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Daniel Luiz)

