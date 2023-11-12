Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority (BTEA) has announced plans to expand its tourism horizons with China by launching direct flights between the kingdom and Shanghai and Guangzhou in January.

Announcing this on the sidelines of the World Travel Market (WTM) in London, BTEA said it is collaborating with Chinese tourism operators, destination management companies, and agencies to promote Bahrain as a top tourist destination, thereby creating special tourism packages to attract more Chinese visitors.

CEO Dr Nasser Qaedi emphasised the importance of enhancing bilateral relations with China and promoting coordination in various fields.

"The plan to link Bahrain with China via Gulf Air is expected to boost economic growth and strengthen connectivity with the world's second-largest economy, attracting large Chinese tourists," he said.

"The innovative tourism package and comprehensive marketing plan, developed in collaboration with hotel institutions and tourist destination managers, aim to attract more Chinese tourists, as China is a major target market and the fastest-growing economy, which contributes to boosting Bahrain's tourism strategy for 2022-2026," he added.

Jeffrey Goh, Gulf Air Group Holding CEO, said that expanding its presence in the Asia-Pacific region through operation of new flights linking Bahrain with Shanghai and Guangzhou will offer unique travel experiences and will provide new opportunities for commercial and tourism cooperation between the two countries.

Chinese tourists on Gulf Air can enjoy tourism packages that include visits to Bahrain, hotel stays, and attending events during major occasions like national holidays and New Year's celebrations, stated Goh.

The packages for tourists from China will include five-star and three-star accommodation, transportation services, and unique experiences across various regions.

As part of this mega plan, BTEA is planning a roadshow in China to promote the Kingdom of Bahrain as a popular tourist destination.

The roadshow will showcase Bahrain's diverse events, including entertainment festivals, international events, and live concerts.

The tour aims to secure new agreements with major travel partners in Shanghai and Guangzhou. A marketing campaign will also be launched in Chinese markets.

