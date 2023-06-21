Bahrain and United States civil aviation authorities held discussions at a key industry event in Paris on ways to boost bilateral co-operation and also reviewed the ongoing preparations to operate direct commercial flights to US, reported BNA.

The Bahraini team led by Mohammed bin Thamer Al Ka’abi, the Transportation and Telecommunications Minister, met Polly Trottenberg, the Deputy US Transportation Secretary and Acting Head of the US Federal Aviation Administration (FFA), at the Le Bourget Air Show in the French capital.

Al Ka’abi praised the FAA role in the aviation industry sector.

The two sides reviewed ways to enhance cooperation. They also discussed the ongoing preparations to operate direct commercial flights to the United States.

The meeting was attended by Yousif Mohammed Mahmoud, Director of the Bahrain International Airshow.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).