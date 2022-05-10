RIYADH — Boeing and Bahrain-based cargo operator Texel Air, a subsidiary of Chisholm Enterprises, signed an agreement to order two more 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighters (BCF).



Texel Air had previously ordered two 737-800BCF, and took re-delivery of the first in January 2022, becoming the first operator in the Middle East region to include the 737-800BCF in its fleet. The carrier is due to receive its second 737-800BCF later this year. The additional order will bring Texel Air’s 737-800BCF fleet to four airplanes once the completed freighters are re-delivered.



“Our customers have responded very positively to the operation, performance and capabilities of the first 737-800BCF, which we began operating this year,” said George Chisholm, chief executive officer, Chisholm Enterprises and Texel Air. “This initial response boosted our confidence in the product and we decided to add two more BCF to our fleet to help us meet our ever-increasing demand. Through the 737-800BCF we have been able to expand our destinations and increase our payload.”



“Texel Air’s early experience with the 737-800BCF is a testament to the versatility and efficiency of the freighter,” said Jens Steinhagen, director of Boeing Converted Freighters. “We are pleased to provide Texel Air with an additional two 737-800BCF – the freighter capacity it requires to capture growth opportunities in the region with a capable, higher-payload freighter."



The versatile 737-800BCF carries more payload – up to 23.9 tonnes (52,800 lbs.) – and flies farther – 2,025 nautical miles (3,750 km) compared to 737 Classic freighters. Globally, the 737-800BCF has more than 200 orders and commitments.



As a leading global aerospace company, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. As a top U.S. exporter, the company leverages the talents of a global supplier base to advance economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing’s diverse team is committed to innovating for the future and living the company’s core values of safety, quality and integrity.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).