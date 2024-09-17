The first Aviation Future Week is scheduled to take place in Dubai from 15-17 October 2024, hosted by the UAE flag carrier Emirates and the Museum of the Future.

The three-day event in Dubai will bring together UAE ministers, senior government officials, and industry leaders from the aviation and aerospace, Maintenance, Overhaul, and Repair (MRO), airfreight, and logistics ecosystem, according to a press release.

The inaugural event will include keynote panels and workshops while forming a platform to present unparalleled insights and discussion opportunities around the passenger journey and future traffic demand, airfreight and logistics.

Chairman and Chief Executive, Emirates Airline & Group, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, said: “It is fitting that Dubai is setting the stage for visionary global leaders and decision makers in aviation and aerospace to gather for key discussions and powerful collaborations to help redefine what the future could look like for the industry at Aviation Future Week.”

Al Maktoum added: “Dubai’s strategic commitment to leveraging technology and innovation and embracing the digital revolution is fertile ground to pioneer new approaches and push the boundaries of what is possible for more efficient and sustainable operations, and reshaping the passenger journey and experience as the industry forges ahead.”

Aviation Future Week over Three Days

The first day of the event will include a packed programme led by speakers and industry experts to address air travel demand and airport infrastructure in addition to how airports, airlines, aerospace manufacturers and other stakeholders can deliver a better passenger experience through technology.

The second day will present developments within airfreight and logistics. Meanwhile, the second half of the day will focus on MRO development in the region.

The third and final day of the event will navigate the boundary-breaking potential of Web3, AI, and XR infused solutions to drive workflow efficiencies and service delivery.

In addition, sessions will offer strategies required to rethink existing processes through AI, as well as the collaboration necessary to improve the current aviation workforce to embrace, adopt, and leverage these technologies.

Both Emirates and Museum of the Future will spearhead a series of interactive workshops supported by Emirates CX teams, dnata, Emirates SkyCargo, Flight Operations, Emirates and dnata environment teams, Boeing, and the Emirates Group Youth Council.

