Doha: Akasa Air, India’s fastest-growing airline announced operations from Doha, the first international destination on its rapidly expanding network. Starting March 28, 2024, Akasa Air will operate four non-stop flights a week, connecting Mumbai with Doha, enhancing air connectivity between Qatar and India.

Bookings for flights are now open on Akasa Air’s website with return fares starting at QR1,272.

The airline has established a presence in 20 cities across India with the launch of operations to Qatar marking the airline’s next phase of growth.

The airlines will operate four non-stop flights in a week starting March 28 on Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday. The Doha-Mumbai flight, QP71 is scheduled to depart from Qatar at 8:40pm, local time, landing in India at 2:45am next day. Meanwhile the Mumbai-Doha flight, QP70, will take-off at 5:45pm arriving in Doha at 7:40pm.

Commenting on the announcement, Vinay Dube, Founder and CEO, Akasa Air said, “We are delighted to announce our international operations with the launch of our first destination - Doha, to our growing network. The introduction of four flights a week, connecting directly with Mumbai, a key Indian commercial hub, will cater to a diverse set of travellers from the two countries, facilitating tourism, commerce and strengthening bilateral ties.”

The launch of operations to Qatar is in line with Qatar Tourism strategy 2030 that aims to make the country the fastest growing tourism destination in the Middle East by 2030.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).