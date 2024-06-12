Air Tanzania has launched its inaugural flight from Dar es Salaam to the United Arab Emirates. The latest service to Dubai International Airport, Terminal 1, features four weekly flights, connecting Tanzania with the UAE and beyond.

The new route marks a significant milestone for the company, that commenced services to the emirate on March 31, 2024.

Aviareps Middle East, renowned as a global leader in international representation, marketing, and communications within the aviation, tourism, and hospitality sectors, has been selected as the General Sales Agent (GSA) for Air Tanzania in the UAE.

With a worldwide presence spanning 68 offices across 65 countries, Aviareps, including its Middle East arm, Aviareps Middle East, will be supporting Tanzania's flag carrier airline with a full spectrum of sales and ticketing services in the UAE, extending its services and impact to the Gulf Corporation Council (GCC) countries and beyond.

Ladislaus Matindi, CEO and Managing Director, Air Tanzania, said: "We are delighted to join the ranks of global airlines in launching the Dubai route, fulfilling a longstanding aspiration to enhance connectivity and enrich the travel experience for our passengers.

“Our direct flights to Dubai, operated four times weekly with our state-of-the-art aircraft B737-9 MAX, promise exceptional comfort and value.”

Matindi also praised the appointment of Aviareps as the General Sales Agent in the UAE, citing their extensive industry expertise and their ability to reinforce Air Tanzania’s strategic efforts in unlocking new opportunities and reaching broader audiences.

Glenn Johnston, Vice President Middle East & Global Public Affairs at Aviareps, said: “We are incredibly proud to have been chosen by Air Tanzania as their GSA in the UAE. Air Tanzania offers reliable, safe, and high-quality services with great domestic and international connectivity into Africa.

“Our focus as their GSA in the UAE is to increase and expand its sales within the UAE. We will do this by servicing the Tanzanian and African diaspora, business communities, as well as developing the market for increased leisure travel and incentive travel from the UAE to Tanzania and beyond.”

“The strategic decision by Air Tanzania to connect Dar es Salaam and Zanzibar with Dubai through four weekly flights has been positively welcomed within the aviation and travel industries in the UAE. The new move is poised to catalyze increased travel, tourism, cultural exchange, and business opportunities between Tanzania and UAE.” –

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).