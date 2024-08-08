Air Canada has confirmed that the airline will resume its non-stop seasonal flights from Dubai to Vancouver for the upcoming 2024-25 winter season.

Flights resume on October 28 from Dubai, and will operate until March 29, 2025. Air Canada’s Dubai to Vancouver flights complement its daily year-round flights between Dubai and Toronto.

Air Canada’s Dubai-Vancouver flights will be operated with Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft featuring three cabins of service for customers to choose from, including Signature Class with lie-flat seats, Premium Economy and Economy Class. Seats are available for sale now at aircanada.com, via the Air Canada App, Air Canada's Contact Centres, and travel agents.

“We are very pleased to offer the only non-stop services from Dubai to Western Canada again this winter with up to four weekly flights onboard our Dreamliner fleet. Our Dubai-Vancouver flights provide even greater travel choices to our customers in Dubai, bridging the Middle East to Western Canada during the winter season, while linking two global hub airports and cosmopolitan destinations. Whether travelling for leisure, visiting friends and family or for business, we look forward to welcoming our customers onboard," said Deepu Cyriac, Country Manager UAE, Qatar, Kuwait & Oman.

Air Canada’s international services

Air Canada’s Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners are configured with three cabins: Air Canada Signature Class featuring lie-flat individual pods, Premium Economy featuring larger seats with additional legroom and premium services, and Economy featuring complimentary chef-inspired and designed meals, wines, and beverages.

All cabins have award-winning inflight entertainment screens at every seat with hours of complimentary onboard entertainment.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).