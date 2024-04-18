Air Arabia has resumed scheduled operations from Sharjah International Airport as of 04:00 today, 18th April.

In a statement on its official X account, the airline said that regarding all flights cancelled on 16th and 17th April due to severe weather conditions in the UAE and the region, passengers with cancelled bookings will receive a full credit voucher for the amount paid.

This credit voucher can be used for future flight bookings. Alternatively, passengers have the option of a full cash refund.

Passengers who originally booked through travel agents are requested to contact them for rebooking options or refund requests, the airline stated.