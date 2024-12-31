RAS AL KHAIMAH - Air Arabia, the Middle East and North Africa’s first and largest low-cost carrier (LCC), celebrated the launch of its latest route from Ras Al Khaimah to Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

The new service marks a new milestone in the airline’s continued expansion and contribution to the growth of the tourism sector in the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah.

The new non-stop service connects Ras Al Khaimah International Airport to Islam Karimov Tashkent International Airport with weekly flights every Friday, providing passengers with convenient, reliable, and affordable travel options.

Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer, Air Arabia, said, “We are glad to start our direct flights between Ras Al Khaimah and Tashkent, further expanding Air Arabia’s network and reach. This new route underscores our commitment to providing travellers with greater connectivity and value-for-money travel options while supporting the continued growth of Ras Al Khaimah’s tourism sector.”