Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, the capital’s first low-cost carrier, has announced the launch of its inaugural flight to the Bandaranaike International Airport in Colombo. The airline will connect Abu Dhabi to the Lankan capital with three flights a week - on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

The Abu Dhabi airline continues to enhance global connectivity to and from the capital of the UAE, serving a total of 28 destinations with a fleet of 10 Airbus A320 aircraft directly from Terminal A at Abu Dhabi International Airport.

Group CEO Adel Al Ali said: "We are happy to announce the commencement of our flights from Abu Dhabi to Colombo. We recently relocated our Abu Dhabi operations to Terminal A, a state-of-the-art new facility at Abu Dhabi International Airport, and this launch further demonstrates our commitment to delivering smooth travel experiences for passengers and contributing to the growth of the travel and tourism sectors in both countries."

According to him, the cabin configuration across Air Arabia’s fleet provides added comfort with one of the most generous seat-pitch of any economy cabin.

"Passengers can enjoy a variety of snacks and meals from ‘SkyCafe’ at affordable prices in addition to a free in-flight streaming service ‘SkyTime’, that allows passengers to enjoy watching a wide selection of entertainment directly on their personal devices. Passengers can additionally earn, transfer, and spend points through the carriers’ innovative and generous loyalty program ‘Air Rewards’," he added.

On the announcement, Maureen Bannerman, Chief Commercial Officer at Abu Dhabi Airports said: "We are pleased to join our partners, Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, in announcing this new route that will connect Abu Dhabi to Sri Lanka’s vibrant capital Colombo."

"This is a new destination for Air Arabia Abu Dhabi and stands as testament to the airline’s continued growth providing more destinations to travel to and from Abu Dhabi," he added.

