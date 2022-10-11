Saudi Arabia - AeroGuard Flight Training Center, a global ab-initio pilot training group, has announced the launch of AeroGuard ArabiaSM, its first campus located outside the US.

The new location, in the north of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, will service the future commercial pilots from within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Middle East region, and across the globe.

AeroGuard Flight Training Center has more than 20 years of experience training commercial airline pilots, graduating more than 7,000 future airline pilots for major airlines based all around the world.

With AeroGuard ArabiaSM, AeroGuard will bring its same professionally focused structure, training environment, processes, and curriculum to Saudi Arabia, training students locally to become the next generation of pilots in the growing Middle Eastern aviation market, a company spokesperson said.

According to the company, the launch of AeroGuard ArabiaSM is in support of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, a plan to focus on developing travel and other industries within the country, including a $100 billion investment commitment in the aviation industry creating 1.2 million jobs.

AeroGuard ArabiaSM is already operational with 10 aircraft and dozens of previously enrolled students and instructors on their path to airline careers. The new AeroGuard ArabiaSM location is already well equipped to immediately support the pilot requirements of Saudi and other carriers in the region.

AeroGuard’s global industry experts will be on site to implement proven processes from its US operations and enable a transfer of knowledge to the local team, building Saudi expertise. Additionally, students from the region will also have the option to train in the US, gaining dual licensing in FAA and GACA regulations.

Joel Davidson, AeroGuard CEO, said: “The market in Saudi Arabia and across the entire Middle East is a key focus for AeroGuard where we see huge potential for growth. The Region has become a high growth tourist and trade destination, translating to strong demand for highly trained and capable airline pilots.”

Mansour Alsharif, an AeroGuard ArabiaSM Board Member and leading Saudi aviation executive, said: “We are extremely excited to offer this aviation training opportunity for Saudi Arabian aspiring pilots, Saudi and regional airlines herein our home country. Saudi Arabia is set to become a key player in the aviation industry and having a local solution – combined with the advantage of years of AeroGuard experience and expertise – means we can prepare for the massive opportunity that is Vision 2030.”

A formal launch event for AeroGuard ArabiaSM is being organized, where stakeholders will share their vision of the academy to prospective students and industry leaders.

