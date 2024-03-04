PHOTO
The Middle East Aviation Career (MEAC) to be held from November 19-21 in Abu Dhabi will focus on the latest trends, training and recruitment within the aviation industry.
The trade show and conference aim to provide an opportunity to learn about careers, exchange ideas, and to address challenges facing human capital development in the UAE and the region.
According to the Commercial Market Outlook (CMO) forecast released by Boeing, the US aircraft manufacturer, the Middle East and African aviation industry will need 296,000 new personnel during the forecast period.
Over the next 20 years, all regions are predicted to see an increase in the size of their aircraft fleet. The Middle East and African region will need more than 50,000 pilots.
The trade show, which aims at providing valuable exposure in the global business aviation community, offers information about careers within the aviation industry: airlines, cabin crew, pilots for general/business or commercial aviation, airport ground handling, safety, airport management, flying schools, engineers, maintenance, air traffic controllers, and many more.
MEAC is expected to attract national and international delegates from a variety of sectors:
- High school students at public and selected private schools
- University students opting for careers in aviation and aerospace
- School and university counsellors
- Government politicians and policymakers
- Aviation and aerospace policy, planning and design professionals
- Tourism and economic development agencies
- Planners, engineers, researchers and other professionals in aviation and aerospace
- Career planners in aviation at airlines and airports
- Aviation universities, colleges, training centres, academies and institutes
- Aeronautical, aerospace, and flying schools
- Aviation administrations
- Police and Air Force
