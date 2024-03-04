The Middle East Aviation Career (MEAC) to be held from November 19-21 in Abu Dhabi will focus on the latest trends, training and recruitment within the aviation industry.

The trade show and conference aim to provide an opportunity to learn about careers, exchange ideas, and to address challenges facing human capital development in the UAE and the region.

According to the Commercial Market Outlook (CMO) forecast released by Boeing, the US aircraft manufacturer, the Middle East and African aviation industry will need 296,000 new personnel during the forecast period.

Over the next 20 years, all regions are predicted to see an increase in the size of their aircraft fleet. The Middle East and African region will need more than 50,000 pilots.

The trade show, which aims at providing valuable exposure in the global business aviation community, offers information about careers within the aviation industry: airlines, cabin crew, pilots for general/business or commercial aviation, airport ground handling, safety, airport management, flying schools, engineers, maintenance, air traffic controllers, and many more.

MEAC is expected to attract national and international delegates from a variety of sectors:

High school students at public and selected private schools

University students opting for careers in aviation and aerospace

School and university counsellors

Government politicians and policymakers

Aviation and aerospace policy, planning and design professionals

Tourism and economic development agencies

Planners, engineers, researchers and other professionals in aviation and aerospace

Career planners in aviation at airlines and airports

Aviation universities, colleges, training centres, academies and institutes

Aeronautical, aerospace, and flying schools

Aviation administrations

Police and Air Force

