ABU DHABI: Martina A. Strong, the Ambassador of the United States to the United Arab Emirates revealed that American companies secured over $128 billion in deals for cutting-edge American technology, innovative products, and premium services during the Dubai Airshow, including a $52 billion deal between Emirates Airlines and Boeing.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), the ambassadress underscored the UAE's significance as a market for American companies, highlighting the presence of over 1,500 American businesses, many of which are global leaders in their respective industries. These companies are drawn to the UAE's strategic location, its pro-business environment, and its gateway to burgeoning regional markets, she noted.

Strong further emphasised the strength of the US investment landscape, characterised by a dynamic market and a robust regulatory framework that fosters growth and innovation.

Additionally, diversity remains a cornerstone of the American workforce, the diplomat remarked.