Apple announced this week the launch of an academy for women developers here, which is the first branch of the Apple Developer Academy in the Middle East.



The Academy seeks to devote its efforts to assist the programmers and developers by preparing them to work in the app economy, through which it will help them, build a professional life in this field.



It also aims to support Saudi Arabia's efforts in the field of women's empowerment under the aegis of Vision 2030.



Students and entrepreneurs will learn the basics of programming, marketing, project management, entrepreneurship and many more, by mentors and coaches, 70% of whom are women.



The Apple statement confirmed that many female students aged between 20 and 35 years, have come from all over Saudi Arabia and abroad to join the academy.



The statement added that they all are from different backgrounds such as information technology, finance, arts, in addition to law and medicine.



The Apple Developer Academy is the largest university for women in the world and is supported by the Ministry of Investment.



It is also the first programming institution in the Middle East under a partnership between the Saudi Federation For Cybersecurity, Programming and Drones (SAFCSP), represented by Tuwaiq Academy and Princess Nourah Bint Abdul Rahman University — the largest university for women in the world.



"We are excited to welcome the first batch of women in the headquarters of the Apple Developer Academy at Princess Nourah Bint Abdul Rahman University," Susan Prescott, Apple's vice president of enterprise and education marketing said.



She noted, "The App Store provides opportunities for any woman with an idea to design and build amazing new apps that can change the world."



Ohoud Al-Nayal, director of the Apple Developer Academy, said, "Our goal at Apple Development Academy is to become the region’s leading center for iOS developers.



“This is in addition to supporting female students to become active entrepreneurs in leading the digital transformation of Saudi Arabia."



Lina Al-Ismail, student at the academy stated, "It is a pleasure and an honor to be a part of the Apple Developer Academy family."



Describing her experience on the first day, she stated, "Our first day at the academy was like a dream come true."



She expressed her gratitude for the opportunity and gain experience provided by the Academy, adding, “She is looking forward to the coming days.”



