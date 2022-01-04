PHOTO
Riyadh - Mubasher: Albilad Capital has announced a SAR 98,826 cash dividend distribution to the unitholders of Albilad Saudi Sovereign Sukuk ETF for December 2021.
The cash dividend distribution stands at SAR 0.0054 per unit and is equivalent to 0.06% of the net asset value as of 3 January 2022, according to a bourse filing on Tuesday.
The date of cash distribution entitlements to unitholders is set on 6 January 2022.
Source: Mubasher
