Abu Dhabi Sewerage Services Company (ADSSC) said it has signed an exclusive agreement with Uzsuvtaminot, a key player in improving the management of water resources in Uzbekistan, to develop a wastewater treatment plant in the country’s capital, Tashkent.

With an estimated capacity of 1.5 million cubic metres a day, enough to serve over 2.3 million people, the facility will be the largest wastewater treatment plant in the country upon completion.

According to ADSSC, the new treatment plant will replace the three existing wastewater treatment plants located in Boszu, Salar, and Bektimir, which have a 1.5 million cu m per day capacity.

When it is completed, the plant will serve an estimated 2.3 million people living in area covering 435 sq km in Tashkent and its surrounding regions and will help create numerous job opportunities for the local community.

The agreement aims to develop a centralised wastewater treatment plant that promotes health and wellbeing, improves the quality of life and keeps pace with population growth within an economically reformed Tashkent, said its Managing Director and CEO Ahmed Al Shamsi after signing the deal with Sakhib Saifnazarov, Chairman of Uzsuvtaminot at a special ceremony held in Tashkent.

Under its provisions, ADSSC and its partners will undertake the financing, construction, and operation of the plant, whereas Uzsuvtaminot JSC will be responsible for providing the land, effluent, and electricity facilities, he added.

Saifnazarov said the signing of the landmark MoA demonstrates the common goals of the UAE and Uzbekistan to enhance bilateral cooperation in diverse fields.

"The project aligns with Uzsuvtaminot’s efforts to facilitate exchange of knowledge and expertise between the UAE national entities and their international counterparts to support global transition to a greener and a more sustainable development model," he stated.

According to him, the signing marks a key milestone for ADSSC, which continually seeks to leverage its strong track record in asset development and project management expertise to become an Abu Dhabi-based global key player in providing integrated wastewater management whose commitment lies in supporting global, regional, and local sustainable development visions.

In addition to ADSSC, several UAE-based entities have taken a keen interest in participating in the Uzbek government’s drive to modernise and diversify its economy in view of the outstanding relations that connect the people of both nations.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).