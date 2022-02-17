ABU DHABI - Abu Dhabi has registered real estate transactions of AED71.5bn in 2021, a report by the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) - Abu Dhabi, showed today.

This represents a combined 14,958 sales and mortgage transactions, with Yas Island topping list of best performing areas with AED4.1 bn in real estate deals.

Reem Islands comes second with AED3.2 bn, followed by Saadiyat, AED2.5 bn.

"The new results reflect Abu Dhabi’s sustainable real estate development and ongoing attractiveness as a leading city for investment and living," said Dr Adeeb Alafeefi, Executive Director of DMT Real Estate Sector.

© Copyright Emirates News Agency (WAM) 2022.