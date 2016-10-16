Why does the future take so long to arrive?

Social media
Samantha Dungey
Samantha Dungey
Samantha DungeyIndustry Expert
Samantha started with Aurecon as an undergraduate engineer in 2012, continuing with Aurecon following the conclusion of her studies. She has been a valuable member of the Roads and Transport Planning team involved, primarily, in a variety of transport-related projects in areas including transport planning, road design, car parking assessments, traffic modelling including SIDRA and VISSIM, and traffic management. She has worked on elements for a wide range of projects, from small Traffic Impact Assessments to large scale construction projects. Some such projects include- Melbourne Metro Rail Project, Level Crossing Removal Project Furlong Main Blackburn Heatherdale and the Frankston Station Precinct Improvement.
